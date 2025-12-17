Telangana: Inter papers postponed over Holi

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has postponed select Intermediate Public Examinations 2026 by a day following the declaration of March 3 as a holiday for Holi.

According to officials, the Mathematics paper–IIA, Botany paper–II and Political Science paper–II, originally scheduled for March 3, will now be held on March 4.

A senior TGBIE official said the change was necessitated by the state government’s recent notification declaring March 3 a closed holiday for Holi. “Only the second-year Mathematics, Botany and Political Science examinations have been rescheduled. All other exams will be conducted as per the earlier timetable,” the official said.

As announced earlier, the intermediate examinations will begin on February 25 with the second language paper–I for first-year students. Second-year examinations will start on February 26 with the second language paper–II. Major examinations will conclude with Chemistry paper–I and II on March 12 and 13, while minor papers will end with Modern Language paper–II and Geography paper–II on March 18.