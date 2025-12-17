Telangana: Mother among four held for selling infant

NIZAMABAD: Fourth Town police have dismantled a child trafficking ring and arrested four individuals, including the mother, for selling a two-month-old boy. The group allegedly used a Hyderabad-based matrimonial service firm as a cover to sell the infant to a childless man in Pune for Rs 2.4 lakh.

Police said poverty and alcohol addiction drove the woman to sell her son. Apart from the child’s mother, two women linked to the marriage bureau and the buyer were arrested.

The case came to light on December 5, when B Srinivas, a resident of the Yallamma Gutta area of Nizamabad, lodged a complaint stating that his wife and their two-month-old son were missing. A case was registered and an investigation launched.

On December 10, Srinivas’s wife, B Laxmi, appeared before the police but gave evasive answers. “Her responses raised suspicion,” said Station House Officer B Satheesh Kumar. Police also noted the family’s financial distress and Laxmi’s liquor addiction.