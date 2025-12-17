Telangana Speaker dismisses disqualification petitions against five BRS MLAs

HYDERABAD: Telangana Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar on Wednesday dismissed the disqualification petitions filed against five of the 10 BRS MLAs, who had allegedly switched over to the ruling Congress.

Describing the Speaker's decision as a "cruel joke" in democracy, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said they would challenge it in the court of law.

The Speaker had earlier issued notices to 10 MLAs as petitions were filed against them by the opposition party.

Eight among the 10 MLAs had submitted their replies to the notices.

However, two MLAs Danam Nagender and Kadiam Srihari, were yet to respond to the notices issued to them by the Speaker and had sought more time.