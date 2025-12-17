Telangana: Women PG students stage protest in Koti; hostel in-charge suspended over harassment

HYDERABAD: A large number of women postgraduate students on Tuesday staged a protest at Veeranari Chakali Ilamma Women’s University in Koti, alleging harassment by a hostel in-charge.

Following the protest, university Principal Lok Pavani suspended the hostel in-charge, Vinod, with immediate effect.

The issue came to light after members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and women students demanded an inquiry into the alleged harassment.

Students also submitted a representation seeking enhanced security, including more security personnel, increased vigilance in hostel premises and mandatory weekly visits by the principal to address concerns.

Audio recordings submitted

ABVP member Neethu Singh Thakur said the suspension was only the first step. “The administration must now ensure CCTV installation and adequate security to guarantee a safe environment,” she said, adding that the situation would be closely monitored.

The university administration has assured students that measures related to enhanced security and CCTV installation were being fast-tracked. Meanwhile, some hostel residents have filed complaints with SHE Teams, Hyderabad, alleging repeated harassment and mental stress, and submitted audio recordings in support of their claims.