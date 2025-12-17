Telsngana HC summons SPDCL official over power disconnection to educational institution

HYDERABAD: Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the Superintending Engineer, Operation Circle, Sangareddy, of the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (SPDCL) to appear before the court on December 22 and explain the circumstances that led to disconnection of power supply to Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management (GITAM) in Rudraram village, over long-pending electricity bills running into crores.

The court was hearing a writ petition filed by GITAM, challenging the demand notice issued by the Superintending Engineer on September 12, 2025, seeking recovery of arrears amounting to over Rs 118.13 crore and proposing disconnection of power supply. The institution contended that the notice was arbitrary, illegal, unjust and a colourable exercise of power, issued without proper consideration of relevant facts and in violation of the principles of natural justice.

GITAM further alleged that the impugned demand notice was contrary to Regulation No 7 of 2013, violative of the procedure prescribed under the Electricity Act, 2003, and infringed its fundamental rights guaranteed under Articles 14, 19 and 21 of the Constitution of India. The institution sought to set aside the demand order dated September 12, 2025.

During the hearing, Justice Bheemapaka recollected his childhood experience, stating that power supply to his home had once been disconnected for non-payment of Rs 800 dues.