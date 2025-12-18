Congress supporters triumph in over 51% panchayats in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Candidates backed by the ruling Congress dominated the third phase of panchayat elections just as they did in the first two phases.

Barring a few sporadic incidents of violence, polling and vote counting processes in the third phase of the elections passed off peacefully on Wednesday. According to results available till 9.30 pm, candidates supported by the Congress secured around 51 per cent of panchayats.

In the three-phase election, a total of 12,726 gram panchayats went to polls, of which the Congress bagged more than 6,700 villages.

In the third phase, elections were conducted for 3,752 gram panchayats and 28,140 wards with as many as 12,652 candidates aspiring for sarpanch posts and 75,725 entering the fray for ward membership.

According to officials, 80.78 per cent polling was recorded in the third phase.

Meanwhile, mild tension prevailed at a few places during vote counting. In Sitagondi of Gudihathnoor mandal in Adilabad district, locals pelted stones at police when they tried to disperse an agitating crowd, leading to an elderly person falling into a drain.

A few minor scuffles were also witnessed at some counting centres in the erstwhile Khammam and Nalgonda districts.

Earlier in the day, Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao, DGP Shivadhar Reddy and State Election Commissioner Rani Kumudini inspected the webcasting at Election Commission’s office. The chief secretary congratulated the police and other officials for ensuring smooth conduct of elections.

Sarpanches to take oath on December 22

The assumption of office by newly elected sarpanches and ward members has been postponed to December 22 from December 20.