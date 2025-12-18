Congress supporters triumph in over 51% panchayats in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Candidates backed by the ruling Congress dominated the third phase of panchayat elections just as they did in the first two phases.
Barring a few sporadic incidents of violence, polling and vote counting processes in the third phase of the elections passed off peacefully on Wednesday. According to results available till 9.30 pm, candidates supported by the Congress secured around 51 per cent of panchayats.
In the three-phase election, a total of 12,726 gram panchayats went to polls, of which the Congress bagged more than 6,700 villages.
In the third phase, elections were conducted for 3,752 gram panchayats and 28,140 wards with as many as 12,652 candidates aspiring for sarpanch posts and 75,725 entering the fray for ward membership.
According to officials, 80.78 per cent polling was recorded in the third phase.
Meanwhile, mild tension prevailed at a few places during vote counting. In Sitagondi of Gudihathnoor mandal in Adilabad district, locals pelted stones at police when they tried to disperse an agitating crowd, leading to an elderly person falling into a drain.
A few minor scuffles were also witnessed at some counting centres in the erstwhile Khammam and Nalgonda districts.
Earlier in the day, Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao, DGP Shivadhar Reddy and State Election Commissioner Rani Kumudini inspected the webcasting at Election Commission’s office. The chief secretary congratulated the police and other officials for ensuring smooth conduct of elections.
Sarpanches to take oath on December 22
The assumption of office by newly elected sarpanches and ward members has been postponed to December 22 from December 20.
Director of the Panchayat Raj department G Srijana issued a notification to this effect on Wednesday.
The state government deferred the appointed day following representations from elected candidates, citing December 20 as inauspicious. The revised date has now been fixed as December 22.
The notification stated that December 22, 2025, has been appointed as the date for the first meeting of gram panchayats across the state where elections were held on December 17. Newly elected sarpanches and ward members will take oath during the first meeting.
Meanwhile, Panchayat Raj Minister Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka extended her wishes to the newly elected representatives. She appealed to all elected members to work together for village development while setting aside politics.
Seethakka said the focus should be on addressing public issues, sanitation, education, health, and infrastructure development in villages.
Highlights
Cong-backed candidate Chandrababu beats Jagan, a BRS supporter, to bag Gundlarevu sarpanch post in Julurupadu mandal of Kothagudem district
Banoth Papa defeats her mom Tejavath Samrajyam in a mother-daughter battle for Penuballi sarpanch post in Khammam district
BRS activists stage a protest at Mittapalli counting centre in Jaipur mandal of Mancherial district, alleging rigging