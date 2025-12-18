Decision to not disqualify defected MLAs anti-democratic, unconstitutional: KTR

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday alleged that the Congress had “brutally killed democracy”.

Reacting to the Speaker’s decision, he said it had once again become clear that Rahul Gandhi and the Congress have no respect not only for the country’s highest courts but also for the Constitution.

The former minister said that merely carrying a copy of the Constitution and posing for photographs was not enough. “Rahul Gandhi will be remembered in history as an ineffective leader who failed to respect even the anti-defection law introduced by his own father Rajiv Gandhi when he was the prime minister.”

Rama Rao said that the Speaker acted in a manner that was anti-democratic and unconstitutional, disregarding the provisions of the anti-defection law.