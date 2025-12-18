Family alleges black magic after Telangana software engineer’s death

JAGTIAL: The death of a young software professional from Jagtial, who died while undergoing treatment in Bengaluru, took a bizarre turn in her native village after her family alleged that black magic was behind her death and staged a protest.

The incident occurred in Mothe village of Jagtial Urban mandal. The woman had consumed insecticide at her home on December 12 and was shifted to a private hospital in Karimnagar, where she died on the 14th. After postmortem at the Jagtial Government Hospital, her last rites were performed at the village cremation ground.

The following day, family members noticed that the body had been only partially cremated and added firewood to complete the process. On Tuesday night, unknown persons removed the ashes from the site, the family members claimed, adding that they also found signs suggesting that black magic rituals had been performed.

Perturbed by the developments, the family took out a rally with drums and sticks. Police have stepped up monitoring in the village to prevent any untoward incidents.