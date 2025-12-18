Migratory birds turn Pochampally into a sight to behold

NALGONDA: The rural tourism hub of Bhoodan Pochampally in Nalgonda district is witnessing a seasonal spectacle as thousands of migratory birds arrive with the onset of winter, transforming the Musi river basin into an avian haven.

The lake at Ramalingampally and its surrounding areas are currently teeming with Siberian cranes.

Distinguished by their long yellow beaks, grey wings and slender legs, these birds can be seen hunting fish in the waters. After spending the day wandering through crop fields and water canals, they retreat to nearby trees for their nightly rest.

The influx of migratory birds is not limited to Pochampally.

Several regions across the erstwhile Nalgonda district have turned into temporary habitats for these visitors. At the Shaligowraram reservoir, hundreds of pelicans and painted storks arrive every year. Similar bird activity is being reported along the Musi banks in Suryapet district.

Driven by harsh winters and heavy snowfall in regions such as Russia and Central Asia, the birds fly thousands of kilometres to reach the relatively warmer climate of Telangana.

Residents have taken a protective interest in the migratory visitors, guarding them against poachers and ensuring their stay remains safe and undisturbed.