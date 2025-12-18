Night temperatures set to dip in parts of Telangana

HYDERABAD: Dry weather conditions are likely to prevail across Telangana for the next three days, the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre said on Wednesday.

The department has forecast a further drop in night temperatures in several parts of the state. Over the next two days, minimum temperatures are expected to be 2°C to 3°C below normal at isolated places, pointing to colder nights.

Several regions have already reported a sharp fall in minimum temperatures. Patancheru recorded the lowest temperature at 8.2°C, followed by Adilabad at 9.2°C and Rajendranagar at 10°C.