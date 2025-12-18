Night temperatures set to dip in parts of Telangana

HYDERABAD: Dry weather conditions are likely to prevail across Telangana for the next three days, the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre said on Wednesday.
The department has forecast a further drop in night temperatures in several parts of the state. Over the next two days, minimum temperatures are expected to be 2°C to 3°C below normal at isolated places, pointing to colder nights.
Several regions have already reported a sharp fall in minimum temperatures. Patancheru recorded the lowest temperature at 8.2°C, followed by Adilabad at 9.2°C and Rajendranagar at 10°C.
Health advisory issued
In view of the dropping temperatures across the state, the health department on Wednesday issued a health advisory on seasonal flu and respiratory infections. People suffering from seasonal flu have been advised to rest at home, drink plenty of fluids and note that the illness usually resolves on its own within a week.
According to the advisory, vulnerable groups including pregnant women, children, elderly and individuals with chronic medical conditions are at a higher risk of severe illness. If they develop symptoms of seasonal flu, they are advised to consult a doctor at a nearby health facility.