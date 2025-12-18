People taught a lesson to Congress in Telangana panchayat polls, says Harish

SIDDIPET: BRS leader and former minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday said that the people have taught a befitting lesson to the Congress for failing to fulfil its poll promises by supporting the pink party-backed candidates in the gram panchayat elections.

“By electing the BRS-backed candidates, the people of Telangana have expressed their desire to see the BRS returning to power and K Chandrasekhar Rao once again taking over as chief minister,” he said.

He was addressing the gathering at an event organised to welcome several BJP and Congress leaders from Siddipet into the BRS fold.

The Siddipet MLA criticised the Congress and BJP leaders, alleging that they pretend to fight locally but maintain a friendship in Delhi. “The Congress and BJP are two sides of the same coin, competing with each other to deceive the people,” he said.

Specifically targeting BJP, he said: “They came up with the slogan ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’. But they never put into practice.”

He accused the BJP of being biased towards northern states and showing “stepmotherly love” towards Telangana.

Harish Rao also criticised the BJP for “doing nothing for Telangana” in its 10-year rule at the Centre, alleging severe injustice regarding funds and projects. “Wasn’t it the BJP that troubled farmers with ‘black laws’ and attempted to install meters at agricultural wells,” he asked.

Turning his focus to the state government, Harish Rao criticised Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, stating that he has done nothing new except for cutting ribbons on buildings constructed by KCR.

He claimed that the Congress government has failed to fulfil its poll promises and is now effectively “in debt to the people”. People will continue to teach a lesson in future elections to both the Congress and BJP, he added.