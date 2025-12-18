Telangana NEET PG aspirants in limbo over admission

HYDERABAD: Several NEET PG aspirants from the state have found themselves in limbo and sought immediate intervention over admissions under the All India Quota (AIQ) and Kaloji Narayan Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) due to a clash in deadlines between the All India and state counselling rounds.

According to the candidates, many students from Telangana had earlier secured postgraduate seats through AIQ Round-1 counselling.

But during the period when the AIQ resignation window was opened and later extended, the KNRUHS seat matrix and counselling schedule had not been released. This delay, they said, prevented several candidates from resigning their AIQ seats in time.

After KNRUHS announced the Round-1 counselling results, several students were allotted preferred institutions within the state. However, they are now unable to join these institutions as the AIQ resignation portal has closed, leaving them unable to cancel the admissions allotted under the AIQ.

With the last date for reporting under the AIQ set for December 18, candidates said they have been left with little scope either to join seats under the state quota or cancel their AIQ admissions.

The affected aspirants have demanded immediate reopening of the AIQ resignation window by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and an extension of the Telangana PG joining and reporting dates to ensure that candidates are not denied their rightful opportunity.