Telangana panchayat poll results a clear endorsement of Congress governance: TPCC chief

HYDERABAD: Expressing delight at the Congress-backed candidates’ continued dominance in the gram panchayat elections, TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Wednesday said that villages across the state have once again reposed their faith in the ruling party.

In a press statement issued here, Mahesh Goud said that the strong showing of Congress supporters reflects rural voters’ confidence in the performance of the Congress government. He described the outcome as a clear endorsement of the government’s people-centric governance in the past two years. He also said that the election results are “a severe blow to opposition parties”.

Stating that a collective effort helped them win the elections, he credited the election results to ministers, MPs, MLAs and local leaders in securing decisive victories across the state. He noted that the welfare and development programmes under Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s governance helped the party win a majority of the panchayats.

Stating that the mandate had increased the Congress party’s responsibility, the TPCC chief said the government remained committed to strengthening the Panchayat Raj system and accelerating rural development.

Later in the day, the TPCC chief said that delay in granting bail is not just a personal loss to an individual but also to a democratic society. He was speaking at a meeting titled “Longing for Justice. Continuous Denial of Bail and Caging Dissent”, which was organised to protest against continued incarceration of Umar Khalid and a few others, who were jailed for their alleged role in the 2020 Delhi riots.

Citing the fundamental principle in criminal justice that “bail is the rule, and jail is the exception”, he alleged that the BJP-led Union government has been misusing power to target its political opponents.