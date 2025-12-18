Telangana’s tourism footprint expanding slowly and steadily

HYDERABAD: A year-wise review of Union government investments traces a quiet but decisive transformation in Telangana’s tourism story.
Over the past decade, funding by the Union government has steadily increased, moving the state from modest ecotourism initiatives to large, integrated pilgrimage, heritage and experiential destinations. Data placed before the Lok Sabha by the Ministry of Tourism captures this shift, and with it, Telangana’s expanding footprint in national tourism planning.
Telangana’s engagement with Central tourism schemes began in 2015–16, when an ecotourism circuit in Mahbubnagar district was sanctioned at a cost of Rs 91.62 crore under the Swadesh Darshan scheme.
The focus was limited to nature-based tourism but marked the state’s entry into national tourism circuits.
In 2016–17, the Centre approved a Tribal Tourism Circuit covering Mulugu, Laknavaram, Tadvai and Bogatha waterfalls with an outlay of Rs 79.87 crore.
While funding dipped slightly, the scope widened to include tribal culture and community-based tourism. A shift towards urban and heritage tourism came in 2017–18 with Rs 96.90 crore sanctioned for the Qutb Shahi Heritage Park–Paigah Tombs–Hayat Bakshi Mosque circuit.
“Compared to the earlier eco and tribal tourism circuits, the project focused on monument conservation, visitor facilities and urban infrastructure, positioning Hyderabad as a key heritage tourism destination,” said a former tourism official.
After a gap, 2020–21 marked Telangana’s entry into the PRASHAD scheme, with Rs 38.90 crore approved for development of the Jogulamba Devi Temple at Alampur.
This introduced pilgrimage tourism as a new focus, emphasising pilgrim amenities and spiritual infrastructure.
Funding gained momentum in 2022–23, with Rs 62 crore sanctioned for infrastructure at the UNESCO-listed Ramappa Temple and Rs 41.38 crore for pilgrimage facilities at Bhadrachalam.
“Projects such as the Ramappa Temple and Bhongir Fort have given Telangana international visibility, while wellness and digital initiatives point to a shift towards future-ready tourism,” Jayesh Ranjan, special chief secretary, youth advancement, tourism and culture, told TNIE.
The peak came in 2024–25, when Telangana received approvals across multiple schemes, including PRASHAD, Swadesh Darshan 2.0, Challenge-Based Destination Development and SASCI. Projects such as the Bhongir Fort Experiential Zone, Ananthagiri Ecotourism Zone, Buddhavanam Digital Experience Centre, Ramappa Region Sustainable Tourism Circuit and Somasila Wellness and Spiritual Retreat together crossed Rs 280 crore in sanctions.
Overall, the comparison shows a clear evolution — from basic tourism circuits in the early years to integrated, technology-driven and wellness-focused destinations by 2024–25. Funding in the latest year alone exceeded the combined allocations of the first five years.