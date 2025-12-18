Telangana’s tourism footprint expanding slowly and steadily

HYDERABAD: A year-wise review of Union government investments traces a quiet but decisive transformation in Telangana’s tourism story.

Over the past decade, funding by the Union government has steadily increased, moving the state from modest ecotourism initiatives to large, integrated pilgrimage, heritage and experiential destinations. Data placed before the Lok Sabha by the Ministry of Tourism captures this shift, and with it, Telangana’s expanding footprint in national tourism planning.

Telangana’s engagement with Central tourism schemes began in 2015–16, when an ecotourism circuit in Mahbubnagar district was sanctioned at a cost of Rs 91.62 crore under the Swadesh Darshan scheme.

The focus was limited to nature-based tourism but marked the state’s entry into national tourism circuits.

In 2016–17, the Centre approved a Tribal Tourism Circuit covering Mulugu, Laknavaram, Tadvai and Bogatha waterfalls with an outlay of Rs 79.87 crore.

While funding dipped slightly, the scope widened to include tribal culture and community-based tourism. A shift towards urban and heritage tourism came in 2017–18 with Rs 96.90 crore sanctioned for the Qutb Shahi Heritage Park–Paigah Tombs–Hayat Bakshi Mosque circuit.

“Compared to the earlier eco and tribal tourism circuits, the project focused on monument conservation, visitor facilities and urban infrastructure, positioning Hyderabad as a key heritage tourism destination,” said a former tourism official.