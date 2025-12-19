BJP rejects CM Revanth Reddy’s claim, says hard work of cadre paid off in panchayat polls

HYDERABAD: State BJP president N Ramchander Rao on Thursday strongly condemned Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s claim that the BJP and BRS had a tacit understanding and contested the panchayat elections together.

Addressing the media here, Ramchander Rao asserted that the BJP has on its own emerged as a strong alternative to the ruling Congress in the state, securing a significant number of sarpanch and ward member posts thanks to the hard work of party cadre and public support.

Asserting that the BJP is moving forward with a clear objective to form the government in Telangana by winning the next Assembly elections, he accused the ruling party of working hand-in-glove with the Opposition party.

“It is the Congress which colluded with the BRS. If it is not true, let it prove it by taking immediate action against the defected MLAs,” he said.

“The people of Telangana are closely watching how on one hand, the BRS files complaints against defected MLAs and how the Congress exerts pressure on the Speaker to reject those petitions on the other. The entire disqualification issue is nothing but a drama staged by the Congress and BRS,” he added.