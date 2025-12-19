BJP rejects CM Revanth Reddy’s claim, says hard work of cadre paid off in panchayat polls

HYDERABAD: State BJP president N Ramchander Rao on Thursday strongly condemned Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s claim that the BJP and BRS had a tacit understanding and contested the panchayat elections together.
Addressing the media here, Ramchander Rao asserted that the BJP has on its own emerged as a strong alternative to the ruling Congress in the state, securing a significant number of sarpanch and ward member posts thanks to the hard work of party cadre and public support.
Asserting that the BJP is moving forward with a clear objective to form the government in Telangana by winning the next Assembly elections, he accused the ruling party of working hand-in-glove with the Opposition party.
“It is the Congress which colluded with the BRS. If it is not true, let it prove it by taking immediate action against the defected MLAs,” he said.
“The people of Telangana are closely watching how on one hand, the BRS files complaints against defected MLAs and how the Congress exerts pressure on the Speaker to reject those petitions on the other. The entire disqualification issue is nothing but a drama staged by the Congress and BRS,” he added.
Ramchander Rao also alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy defending these turncoat MLAs reflects the political bankruptcy of the Congress.
Referring to the 42 per cent BC quota, the BJP leader alleged that the state government claiming that it will hold another discussion in the Assembly is part of a conspiracy to delay and dilute the reservation issue.
Recalling how Revanth Reddy termed the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as a referendum on Congress governance and said that his party would easily win 14 out of 17 LS seats in the state, he said: “The people of Telangana gave eight seats each to the BJP and Congress. The Congress claiming that the BJP and BRS contested together and won eight seats is an insult to the mandate given by the people,” he said.
He also pointed out that after coming to power, the Congress failed to win even a single seat in the Legislative Council elections, while the BJP won two seats, including one previously held by the Congress.