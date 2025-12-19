BRS leader Harish Rao demands immediate release of Singur water

MEDAK: BRS leader T Harish Rao on Thursday demanded that the state government immediately release water from Singur to the ayacut under the Ghanapur project to enable farmers to cultivate their fields. Failing this, he said, the government should declare a crop holiday and pay compensation to farmers.

Speaking to reporters here, the former minister alleged that the Congress government was adopting anti-farmer policies. He said the government had indicated plans to take up repairs to the Singur project but had failed to clarify when the repairs would begin or whether water would be released.

“Farmers cultivate two crops a year. The government should clearly state whether water will be released or declare a crop holiday and compensate farmers,” he said, questioning the government’s silence on the issue.

Referring to the shortage of urea, he said farmers were struggling to procure fertilisers, adding that farmers were better off during the previous BRS regime.