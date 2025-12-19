Justice on fast track in Telangana, convictions at a crawl

HYDERABAD: In the national push to clear POCSO backlogs, Telangana is moving faster than neighbouring Maharashtra and several other states, but the gains are uneven. Hyderabad’s courts disposed of more child sexual abuse cases than they registered in 2025, a clear marker of efficiency. Yet conviction rates remain among the lowest in the country, revealing a growing gap between speed and justice.

These findings emerge from Pendency to Protection: Achieving the Tipping Point to Justice for Child Victims of Sexual Abuse, a study by the Centre for Legal Action and Behaviour Change for Children (C-LAB), an initiative of India Child Protection.

The report notes that India has crossed a critical threshold in POCSO enforcement for the first time since the law came into force, as courts disposed of more cases in a year than they registered, signalling a shift from managing backlog to actively reducing it.

In 2025, courts across the country disposed of 87,754 POCSO cases against 80,320 new filings, taking the national disposal rate to 109%. “Twenty-four states and Union Territories crossed the 100% mark, showing that courts are finally clearing older cases along with new inflows,” said Purujit Praharaj, director (research), India Child Protection.

Telangana falls in the mid-performing bracket. In 2025, the state registered 3,654 cases and disposed of 3,935, placing it in the 100–120% disposal range. In terms of volume, Mumbai led with 11,714 registrations, followed by Chennai at 8,946. Hyderabad recorded 3,654 cases — comparable to Bengaluru’s 3,289 and far higher than Delhi’s 1,006.

Despite handling a moderate caseload, Telangana has managed to keep pace with fresh inflows, unlike Maharashtra, where disposals continue to lag registrations. Telangana posted 3,935 disposals against 3,654 registrations, while Maharashtra recorded 10,564 disposals against 11,714 registrations.