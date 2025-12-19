KT Rama Rao mocks ‘pathetic’ state of defected MLAs

NALGONDA: Lashing out at the 10 MLAs who allegedly switched their loyalties to the Congress, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday mocked senior leaders like Kadiyam Srihari for “shamelessly” claiming that they joined the ruling party for the sake of development of their segments and yet find themselves in a pathetic state where they cannot even declare which party they belong to.
The former minister was addressing the gathering at a ceremony organised at the BRS Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district office to facilitate the newly elected sarpanches and ward members.
“These over 70-year-old leaders tarnished their own lifetime reputation by aligning with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy,” he said and claimed that “the Speaker, acting as per the chief minister’s instructions, is pretending as if the defections have not taken place”.
Asserting that the BRS is on the path to reclaiming its past glory, Rama Rao stated that the Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district has laid the foundation for the party’s future triumphs.
Stating that the recent sarpanch election results have been very encouraging for the BRS, he said: “As many as 161 BRS-backed candidates secured sarpanch posts, including 56 in Bhuvanagiri, 74 in Alair, 15 in Munugode, nine in Tungathurthi and seven in Nakrekal. With the blessings of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy, the pink flag will once again fly high.”
The BRS leader also condemned the “filthy politics” that he claims have emerged since the Congress formed the government in the state, specifically highlighting instances of alleged violence against BRS workers in Nalgonda district.
He cited the brutal killing of Mallaiah Yadav in Nutankal mandal and a shocking incident in Nalgonda where a candidate was allegedly forced to drink urine as evidence of the Congress’s “perverted mindset.”
The Sircilla MLA also mocked Revanth, stating that “a 3-ft tall person is delivering 30-ft long dialogues” but the people of Telangana have already realised how they have been deceived by his false promises.