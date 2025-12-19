KT Rama Rao mocks ‘pathetic’ state of defected MLAs

NALGONDA: Lashing out at the 10 MLAs who allegedly switched their loyalties to the Congress, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday mocked senior leaders like Kadiyam Srihari for “shamelessly” claiming that they joined the ruling party for the sake of development of their segments and yet find themselves in a pathetic state where they cannot even declare which party they belong to.

The former minister was addressing the gathering at a ceremony organised at the BRS Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district office to facilitate the newly elected sarpanches and ward members.

“These over 70-year-old leaders tarnished their own lifetime reputation by aligning with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy,” he said and claimed that “the Speaker, acting as per the chief minister’s instructions, is pretending as if the defections have not taken place”.

Asserting that the BRS is on the path to reclaiming its past glory, Rama Rao stated that the Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district has laid the foundation for the party’s future triumphs.