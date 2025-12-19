Post panchayat polls, Congress leaders wary of a break in momentum

HYDERABAD: Two specific observations by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday — that there are no MPTC, ZPTC, municipality and municipal corporation elections at present, and that his government will take the opinions of all opposition MLAs ahead of the upcoming Assembly session — have unsettled sections of the ruling Congress.
The chief minister said the government would seek the views of legislators from the BRS, BJP, AIMIM and CPI before the next Assembly session, likely to be held at the end of this month or in the first week of January 2026. He also maintained that there was no immediate proposal to notify local body elections.
These remarks have come as a surprise to Congress leaders who were expecting a decision on MPTC and ZPTC elections in the near term. Party sources said many leaders were working on the assumption that notifications would be issued on December 27 or 28, with elections possibly held next month. The chief minister’s comments have introduced uncertainty into those preparations.
Congress leaders have been keen to capitalise on the outcome of the gram panchayat elections, claiming victories in about 66% of villages. They believed a similar result was possible if local body elections were held without delay. The absence of clarity has led to disappointment among aspirants who had already begun groundwork.
Adding to the unease is the chief minister’s reference to consulting political parties on whether to proceed with elections while pursuing 42% BC reservations or to go ahead under the existing framework. This has raised concerns among aspirants about further delays and the timeline for resolving the reservation issue.
At the constituency level, Congress MLAs are under pressure from senior leaders and cadre who have been waiting for over two years to contest for MPTC and ZPTC posts. With no clear schedule, MLAs will find it difficult to keep aspirants engaged.
Urban local body elections have also become a point of contention, particularly with the expansion of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation from 150 to 300 divisions following the merger of surrounding local bodies. MLAs, MLCs, MPs and corporators have objected to the move and sought a review of the delimitation process, arguing that it should be carried out more systematically.
The GHMC, which spans around 35–40 Assembly constituencies, remains a key political battleground. Control of the civic body is widely seen as a measure of political strength in the state. With the GHMC term ending in February 2026, the absence of a clear election roadmap has added to the uncertainty among Congress leaders and aspirants.
For now, expectations around local and urban body elections appear to be on hold, with party leaders closely watching how the state government’s stance, reservation debates and internal pressures shape the state government’s next move.