Post panchayat polls, Congress leaders wary of a break in momentum

HYDERABAD: Two specific observations by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday — that there are no MPTC, ZPTC, municipality and municipal corporation elections at present, and that his government will take the opinions of all opposition MLAs ahead of the upcoming Assembly session — have unsettled sections of the ruling Congress.

The chief minister said the government would seek the views of legislators from the BRS, BJP, AIMIM and CPI before the next Assembly session, likely to be held at the end of this month or in the first week of January 2026. He also maintained that there was no immediate proposal to notify local body elections.

These remarks have come as a surprise to Congress leaders who were expecting a decision on MPTC and ZPTC elections in the near term. Party sources said many leaders were working on the assumption that notifications would be issued on December 27 or 28, with elections possibly held next month. The chief minister’s comments have introduced uncertainty into those preparations.

Congress leaders have been keen to capitalise on the outcome of the gram panchayat elections, claiming victories in about 66% of villages. They believed a similar result was possible if local body elections were held without delay. The absence of clarity has led to disappointment among aspirants who had already begun groundwork.

Adding to the unease is the chief minister’s reference to consulting political parties on whether to proceed with elections while pursuing 42% BC reservations or to go ahead under the existing framework. This has raised concerns among aspirants about further delays and the timeline for resolving the reservation issue.