Telangana High Court orders probe into Sunnam Cheruvu disputes

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday directed a specially appointed officer to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into disputes relating to Sunnam Cheruvu at Allapur in Serilingampally mandal.
Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti asked the special officer, holding the rank of revenue divisional officer and appointed by the chief secretary at the court’s request, to carry out the inquiry independently and submit an unbiased report. The court said the officer should not be influenced by senior officials or any government agency, including HYDRAA.
The judge directed the officer to interact with the petitioners before undertaking the survey. Officials from the Irrigation department, Survey and Land Records departments of Medchal-Malkajgiri and Rangareddy districts, and the GHMC deputy commissioner concerned, were asked to provide assistance.
As an interim measure, the state government was directed to place on record details of all constructions within the full tank level (FTL) and buffer zones of the lake. The court also ordered the electricity department to disconnect power supply to borewells operating within the prohibited zone around the water body.
The court was hearing petitions filed by land and plot owners near Sunnam Cheruvu seeking a land survey and boundary demarcation. The petitioners alleged that HYDRAA was carrying out excavation, under the pretext of lake rejuvenation, to benefit villas on one side of the lake.
Opposing the claims, Additional Advocate General Mohd Imran Khan said the allegations were baseless and pointed to disputes over boundaries and land schedules. He told the court that villas would be removed if found within the FTL or buffer zones.
The petitioners alleged continued excavation on one side of the lake and extraction of water through tankers on the other, claiming contaminated water was being supplied. The court directed that no new electricity connections be given to borewells in restricted zones and said accountability would be fixed if irregularities were established. The matter was adjourned.