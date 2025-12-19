Telangana High Court orders probe into Sunnam Cheruvu disputes

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday directed a specially appointed officer to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into disputes relating to Sunnam Cheruvu at Allapur in Serilingampally mandal.

Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti asked the special officer, holding the rank of revenue divisional officer and appointed by the chief secretary at the court’s request, to carry out the inquiry independently and submit an unbiased report. The court said the officer should not be influenced by senior officials or any government agency, including HYDRAA.

The judge directed the officer to interact with the petitioners before undertaking the survey. Officials from the Irrigation department, Survey and Land Records departments of Medchal-Malkajgiri and Rangareddy districts, and the GHMC deputy commissioner concerned, were asked to provide assistance.

As an interim measure, the state government was directed to place on record details of all constructions within the full tank level (FTL) and buffer zones of the lake. The court also ordered the electricity department to disconnect power supply to borewells operating within the prohibited zone around the water body.