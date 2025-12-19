Telangana High Court pulls up government over delay in appointing full-time DGP

HYDERABAD: Justice Pulla Karthik of the Telangana High Court on Thursday came down heavily on the state government for its alleged failure to comply with Supreme Court directions on appointing a full-time Director General of Police (DGP), warning that it may pass appropriate orders if compliance is not ensured.

The judge questioned the state’s stand and underscored that the directions of the Supreme Court are binding. “First comply with the Supreme Court order. Is it not binding on the state or not?” he remarked, while directing the government to explain its stand. The matter has been posted for December 22 for further hearing.

The court was hearing a writ petition filed by city-based social activist T Dhangopal Rao challenging the appointment of B Shivadhar Reddy as DGP. He contended that Shivadhar Reddy’s appointment in September 2025 was contrary to the 2018 directions of the Supreme Court.

Referring to the landmark Prakash Singh vs Union of India judgment, the petitioner argued that the apex court had categorically ruled that no state shall appoint a police chief on an acting basis. As per the directions, states are required to send proposals to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) at least three months prior to the retirement of the incumbent DGP so that a regular appointment can be made from a panel approved by the UPSC.

The petitioner also relied on information obtained under the Right to Information Act from the UPSC, which stated that no empanelment committee meeting had been held for the post of DGP in Telangana. This, according to the petitioner, clearly showed that the state had failed to forward the list of eligible IPS officers to the UPSC, thereby bypassing the mandatory legal procedure.