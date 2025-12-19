Telangana Housing Board offers 339 LIG apartments

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Housing Board has announced a special New Year scheme for low-income group families, making 339 single-bedroom flats available at affordable prices in Hyderabad, Warangal and Khammam.

Housing Board Vice-Chairman V-P Goutham said the flats are being offered on an ‘as-is-where-is’ basis in developed and high-demand localities at prices lower than prevailing market rates.

Of the total flats, 111 are located in Gachibowli in Hyderabad, 102 near Warangal Railway Station and 126 at Sriram Hills in Khammam. The flats are part of gated communities built by the Housing Board in partnership with private developers, where several families are already residing.

The scheme is open to LIG applicants with an annual income of up to Rs 50,000. The built-up area of the flats ranges from 450 to 650 sq ft. Prices for Gachibowli flats range between Rs 26 lakh and Rs 36.2 lakh, while flats in Warangal and Khammam are priced between Rs 19 lakh and Rs 21.5 lakh. In Khammam, some flats are available for as low as Rs 11.25 lakh.

Allocation will be done through a transparent lottery system. The lottery for Gachibowli flats will be held on January 6, followed by Warangal on January 8 and Khammam on January 10. Applications can be submitted online or through Mee Seva centres, with January 3 as the last date.