This year, seniors in Nalgonda reclaim 23 acres land from neglectful kids

NALGONDA: After being left to fend for themselves despite signing away their assets, a growing number of senior citizens in Nalgonda are turning to the law and finding relief. The district administration has restored 23 acres of land to elderly parents whose children failed to care for them after taking over their property.

Invoking the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, the administration has seen a steady rise in complaints from elderly parents, especially from rural areas. Many have approached offices of the revenue divisional officer and the district collector seeking the return of assets from children who abandoned them or denied basic maintenance.

Since District Collector Ila Tripathi assumed charge, enforcement of the Act has gained pace through weekly reviews and quicker grievance redressal. Complaints range from financial neglect and fraudulent property registrations to forcible eviction and abandonment. While several cases are resolved through mediation at the RDO or senior citizens’ welfare department level, matters involving property restoration are decided by the collector.