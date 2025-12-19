TPCC protests ED action, alleges targeting of Gandhi family

HYDERABAD: TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Thursday accused the BJP-led NDA government of harassing the Nehru-Gandhi family by filing what he described as false and illegal cases against Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. Condemning the Enforcement Directorate chargesheet in the National Herald case, Mahesh pointed out that a court had rejected it, which he claimed showed that the allegations were baseless.

Congress leaders across Telangana held protests against the BJP. In Hyderabad, Mahesh, along with AICC in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan and other leaders, participated in a protest rally from Gandhi Bhavan to the BJP state office.

Police stopped the leaders at the Gandhi Bhavan gate, preventing them from proceeding towards the BJP office, following which the leaders staged a protest at the spot.

During the protest, Mahesh said the National Herald was a newspaper that had existed since Independence and recalled that the Nehru-Gandhi family had sacrificed its assets for the nation. He alleged that despite this, the BJP was deliberately harassing the family with malicious intent.

Mahesh said the Congress would take the issue to the public and announced that the party would organise peaceful protests.