Work with integrity & compassion: Dy CM Bhatti to IAS officers

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Thursday stated that civil servants truly do justice to their stature only when people remember them not just as officers but as public servants.

Addressing the gathering while presiding over the valedictory function of the 10-week training programme organised for the officers of All India Services and Central Services at the MCRHRD Institute here, Vikramarka urged the officers to serve society with integrity, take decisions with courage, and lead with compassion.

He said, “Every day, before leaving office, officers should ask themselves one question: Did my work today bring a positive change or dignity into someone’s life? If the answer is yes, then regardless of how difficult the day was, they can consider themselves successful.”

He added that the completion of this rigorous training programme marks not just an end, but the beginning of a new journey filled with responsibility, wisdom and public trust.

He congratulated all the 203 officers from various states who successfully completed the course. He noted that they arrived here as engineers, doctors, economists, lawyers and technical experts, and are now leaving with the highest level of recognition and respect. Numerous opportunities lie ahead of them, befitting their talent and qualifications, he added.