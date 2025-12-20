Ab Dilli dur nahi : Hyderabad’s air slips into ‘severe’ zone

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad recorded air pollution levels on December 18 that the city has rarely seen, with the air quality index (AQI) crossing 250 at multiple locations and entering the ‘severe’ category for the first time this year. The readings place parts of Hyderabad in a bracket more commonly associated with winter smog episodes in Delhi, rather than a city long viewed as relatively insulated from such extremes.

Data from the real-time air quality monitoring network showed Sanathnagar registering an AQI of 255, while the University of Hyderabad area followed closely at 253. Other locations, including Patancheru, Ramachandrapuram, Zoo Park and Somajiguda, were either at the threshold or within the severe range, pointing to a citywide problem rather than isolated pockets of pollution.

In Delhi, such readings usually trigger health advisories, school-level precautions and restrictions on outdoor activity. In Hyderabad, however, no formal alert was issued. The Pollution Control Board (PCB) said residents could access real-time data themselves. A senior official said all AQI readings from the 14 monitoring stations were publicly available and that citizens could track the numbers and take precautions on their own.

Environmental experts warned that this underplays the seriousness of the situation. Senior environmentalist Gufran Beig said that when AQI levels enter the severe category, they should be treated as a public health warning rather than routine data.