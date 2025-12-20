Ab Dilli dur nahi : Hyderabad’s air slips into ‘severe’ zone

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad recorded air pollution levels on December 18 that the city has rarely seen, with the air quality index (AQI) crossing 250 at multiple locations and entering the ‘severe’ category for the first time this year. The readings place parts of Hyderabad in a bracket more commonly associated with winter smog episodes in Delhi, rather than a city long viewed as relatively insulated from such extremes.
Data from the real-time air quality monitoring network showed Sanathnagar registering an AQI of 255, while the University of Hyderabad area followed closely at 253. Other locations, including Patancheru, Ramachandrapuram, Zoo Park and Somajiguda, were either at the threshold or within the severe range, pointing to a citywide problem rather than isolated pockets of pollution.
In Delhi, such readings usually trigger health advisories, school-level precautions and restrictions on outdoor activity. In Hyderabad, however, no formal alert was issued. The Pollution Control Board (PCB) said residents could access real-time data themselves. A senior official said all AQI readings from the 14 monitoring stations were publicly available and that citizens could track the numbers and take precautions on their own.
Environmental experts warned that this underplays the seriousness of the situation. Senior environmentalist Gufran Beig said that when AQI levels enter the severe category, they should be treated as a public health warning rather than routine data.
Expert: Weather contributed to worsening air
Gufran Beig said winter conditions were likely to persist for several weeks and called for advisories and clearer communication, especially for children, the elderly and people with respiratory illnesses.
The spike was abrupt. Monitoring data shows that several locations reported relatively cleaner air earlier in the month. At the Central University area, the AQI rose from 87 on December 12, categorised as satisfactory, to 253 within six days. Sanathnagar saw a similar jump, from 90 to 255 over the same period.
Patancheru recorded 249 on December 18, while Kapra, Kompally and New Malakpet reported readings between 235 and 237, levels at which health impacts are considered likely even for short exposures.
Experts attributed the sudden deterioration to winter meteorological conditions, including lower wind speeds and temperature inversion, which trap pollutants closer to the ground. Increased vehicular emissions during this period were also cited as a contributing factor.
Doctors TNIE contacted said they noticed a rise in patients complaining of breathing difficulty, throat irritation and eye discomfort. A pulmonologist practising in Malakpet said even brief exposure to severe AQI levels could worsen asthma and other respiratory conditions.
When asked about why no advisory or alert was issued despite the deteriorating air quality, the PCB official stated, “The Board is planning to conduct a meeting for the same in the next two days. Based on the discussions, advisories or required directives will be issued.”