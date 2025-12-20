Telangana

Cold wave to continue for three more days in Telangana

The IMD has forecast that minimum temperatures in some areas of the state may fall by 3°C to 4°C below normal over the next two days, intensifying the winter chill.
Women walk across a road wearing warm clothing to beat the morning chill at Karimnagar.
Women walk across a road wearing warm clothing to beat the morning chill at Karimnagar.
HYDERABAD: A spell of cold weather is set to persist across Telangana for the next three days, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of colder-than-normal nights and cold wave conditions in parts of north and central Telangana.

The cold was already evident on Friday morning, with Patancheru recording the lowest minimum temperature at 7°C, followed by Adilabad at 7.2°C. Other places that experienced sharp drops in night temperatures included Medak (8°C), Rajendranagar (8.5°C) and Hanamkonda (9.5°C).

Meteorologists said the absence of cloud cover and persistent dry winds were allowing heat to escape rapidly during the night, resulting in colder mornings.

