Collectors given charge of District Cooperative Central Banks in Telangana

NALGONDA: In a significant move to strengthen the cooperative banking sector, the state government has issued orders handing over the management of all District Cooperative Central Banks (DCCBs) to the respective District Collectors and District Magistrates, who will function as Persons-in-Charge committees.

The decision follows a review of a report submitted by the Commissioner and Registrar of Cooperative Societies. The appointments take immediate effect and will remain in force for six months, until bank elections are conducted, or until further orders. The government has also revoked GO Ms No. 386 issued on August 14, 2025.

Following the formation of new districts and mandals, the government said reorganisation of the cooperative system had become necessary. To expedite the process, special powers under Section 123 of the Telangana Co-operative Societies Act, 1964 were invoked, granting DCCBs exemption from time-limit provisions under Section 32(7)(a).

The administration expects the reorganisation of Primary Agricultural Credit Societies and DCCBs to become more transparent and efficient under the supervision of District Collectors. The Registrar and Commissioner of Cooperative Societies have been directed to initiate immediate follow-up action.

Meanwhile, speculation is rife that the government may adopt a nomination system for DCCB chairpersons, similar to Andhra Pradesh, to accommodate a growing number of aspirants within the Congress party.