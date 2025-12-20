Congress opposing MGNREGS change because of 'RAM' name, says Telangana BJP

ADILABAD: State BJP president N Ramchander Rao on Friday said that the Congress, which opposed the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, is now speaking against the Centre’s decision to change the name of MGNREG Scheme because it will be known as G RAM G (Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission, Gramin).

Ramchander Rao was addressing the gathering at the “Athmeeya Sammelanam” organised in Nirmal district to felicitate the newly elected sarpanches.

“The Congress is opposing the idea because the MGNREGS will now be called the Ram ji yojana,” he said.

Stating that the BJP always respects Mahatma Gandhi, he wondered: “Why did Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka, who are not Gandhis, suffix the Gandhi surname to their names?”