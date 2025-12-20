Degree student in Telangana leaps from building to end life, critical

NALGONDA: A degree student attempted suicide by jumping from a residential college building in Cherlapally, within the Nalgonda town limits, on Friday. The victim was identified as R Shivani, a native of Jojigudem village in Chandur mandal, who is pursuing third-year BSc at the Social Welfare Residential Degree College.

The incident occurred in the morning when Shivani allegedly leapt from the top of the college building. Alerted by the sound, fellow students rushed to the spot and shifted her to the District Headquarters Hospital, where she is undergoing treatment. Doctors said she sustained serious injuries to her neck and head.

On receiving information, Nalgonda Rural Sub-Inspector Saidi Babu reached the spot and later visited the hospital along with his staff to collect details and initiate an investigation. A case has been registered at the Nalgonda Rural Police Station.

Meanwhile, police recovered a suicide note purportedly written by Shivani from the college premises. In the letter, addressed to her mother, she wrote, “Mom, please forgive me. I no longer wish to live. I will always be indebted to you. Even though I have done nothing wrong, I know society will cast blame after I am gone; please do not pay attention to them. I can never forget your love.”