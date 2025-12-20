Delayed state funds hit ESI dispensary services in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) Corporation has raised concerns over delays in the release of funds by the state government, saying it is affecting the functioning of ESI dispensaries across Telangana.

At a meeting convened by Dr M Rameshbabu, Medical Superintendent of ESI Hospital, Sanathnagar, the Hospital Development Committee members said that although the ESI Corporation had sanctioned the required budget, funds were not being released to the Directorate of Insurance Medical Services, ESI hospitals and dispensaries, leading to delays in essential works and services.

The committee discussed pending infrastructure works and clearance of bills. It also reviewed critical issues including the need for CT scan, MRI and mammography services at ESI Hospital, Nacharam.

Other concerns included display of work timings in dispensaries, pharmacy facilities for insured persons, strengthening the DIMS website and social media platforms, an effective grievance redressal mechanism, and display boards showing availability of doctors and staff.

HDC member Galibe Vishal stressed the need for smooth administration and the appointment of a permanent director for DIMS to ensure better governance and uninterrupted medical benefits for employees and insured persons.