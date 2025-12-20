Dhurandhar past Baahubali, Dangal; eyes Rs 1K cr club

HYDERABAD: At a time when most films struggle to go beyond a week or two in their theatrical run, Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar has done the seemingly impossible. After earning more than `200 crore in its first week, the film outdid those figures in week two. For small films that sometimes pick up gradually, it’s a great accomplishment. For a big money-grosser like Dhurandhar, it is almost like spotting a shooting star.

The film centred on an Indian intelligence operative (Ranveer Singh as Hamza Ali Mazari), who infiltrates Pakistan’s underworld, has been receiving rave reviews from celebs and fans, even if quite a few critics haven’t taken a shine to it. And the juggernaut is showing no signs of slowing down.

After breaching the Rs 500 crore mark in 10 days, Dhurandhar has earned over Rs 700 crore globally, and is well on track to enter the Rs 1,000 crore club. In its run so far, the film has comfortably crossed the domestic collections of landmark films like SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali, Rajinikanth’s 2.0, Aamir Khan’s Dangal, and Prabhas’ Salaar.