Embrace technology, integrity: Murmu to Public Service Commissions

HYDERABAD: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said Public Service Commissions (PSCs) must anticipate emerging technological challenges while strengthening transparency and credibility, and building globally comparable teams of civil servants. She was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the 26th National Conference of Chairpersons of PSCs.

Organised by the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC), the two-day conference aims to bring together the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and State PSCs as a premier national platform for dialogue, institutional introspection and cooperative reforms.

On the first day, deliberations focused on technology upgradation, IT interventions, the use of blockchain in recruitment and improvements in the interview process.

“The country is aiming to become the third-largest economy in the near future and to achieve the goal of ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047,” the President said. She underlined that while lack of skills and competencies can be addressed through learning interventions and strategies, lack of integrity could pose grave challenges that may be impossible to overcome.