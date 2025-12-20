Embrace technology, integrity: Murmu to Public Service Commissions

HYDERABAD: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said Public Service Commissions (PSCs) must anticipate emerging technological challenges while strengthening transparency and credibility, and building globally comparable teams of civil servants. She was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the 26th National Conference of Chairpersons of PSCs.
Organised by the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC), the two-day conference aims to bring together the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and State PSCs as a premier national platform for dialogue, institutional introspection and cooperative reforms.
On the first day, deliberations focused on technology upgradation, IT interventions, the use of blockchain in recruitment and improvements in the interview process.
“The country is aiming to become the third-largest economy in the near future and to achieve the goal of ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047,” the President said. She underlined that while lack of skills and competencies can be addressed through learning interventions and strategies, lack of integrity could pose grave challenges that may be impossible to overcome.
Stressing gender sensitisation, she said young people aspiring to become civil servants should have an inclination to work for the marginalised and vulnerable. Public Service Commissions, she said, must give high priority to gender sensitisation.
The President noted that the Constitution dedicates an entire part to Services and Public Service Commissions, highlighting the importance accorded to their roles and functions. She added that PSCs should strive not only for equality of opportunity but also equality of outcomes, acting as change agents to promote equity.
TGPSC Chairman Burra Venkatesham said the presence of the First Citizen would motivate all PSCs to discharge their duties with renewed commitment and excellence. Governor Jishnu Dev Varma suggested that appointments be made on merit and as per a calendar, selecting individuals with a service-oriented mindset. UPSC Chairperson Dr Ajay Kumar outlined a vision to establish a Centre of Excellence to improve PSC functioning through best practices and advanced technologies.