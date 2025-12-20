Hyderabad man gets 25 years jail for raping minor

HYDERABAD: A court in Nampally sentenced a 44-year-old security guard, Arjun Kumar Jha, to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment in a POCSO case on Friday. The police registered the case based on a complaint filed by the victim’s mother in October 2024.

The complainant stated that the accused, who was working at the Golden Plaza Building, forcibly took the minor girl to the fourth floor of the building on the night of October 26, assaulted and raped her. When witnesses heard the victim’s cries, they rushed to the scene, rescued her, and apprehended the accused.

During the investigation, all necessary scientific, medical, and documentary evidence was collected, witnesses were examined, and a charge sheet was filed before the court. In addition to the 25 years of imprisonment, the court ordered Jha to pay a fine of Rs 20,000 and awarded Rs 2 lakh in compensation to the victim.