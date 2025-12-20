KTR dares Telangana CM to prove 66% people’s support claim

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: BRS working president and Sircilla MLA K T Rama Rao on Friday launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, daring him to prove his claim of securing majority support in the panchayat elections by asking the 10 defected BRS MLAs to resign and seek a fresh mandate.

Speaking at the victory celebrations of BRS-backed newly elected sarpanches in Sircilla, he threw an open challenge to the chief minister to test his claim of having 66 per cent support in the court of the people.

“The chief minister claimed that the Congress won 66 per cent in the local body polls and described it as a blessing for his government. Yet, within five minutes, he took a U-turn, saying local polls are fought on local issues and caste, not on government performance.

If you truly believe the people are with you, accept my challenge, make the 10 MLAs you ‘bought like cattle’ resign and face by-elections. Let the people decide who has the real strength and who truly enjoys public support,” he said.

Taking a dig at what he termed the “moral bankruptcy” of the defected legislators, he expressed dismay over the conduct of senior leaders such as Kadiyam Srihari and Pocharam Srinivas Reddy.

“It is pathetic to see leaders who served as a minister and a Speaker stooping so low for minor positions. They proudly announced their joining the Congress in front of Rahul Gandhi, yet shamelessly lie before the Speaker claiming they are still with the BRS,” he said.