Petitioners relied on hearsay, failed to establish defection, finds Telangana Speaker

HYDERABAD: While disposing of disqualification petitions against five out of the 10 “turncoat” MLAs, Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar held that the petitions suffered from “foundational and incurable, jurisdictional and evidentiary defects”.

He noted that the petitions failed to meet mandatory statutory requirements prescribed under the Members of Telangana Legislative Assembly (Disqualification on Ground of Defection) Rules, 1986.

All five orders, passed by the Speaker as the designated Tribunal under the anti-defection law on Wednesday, were published in the Telangana Gazette Extraordinary, reflect identical reasoning and findings.

In the concluding observation of the orders, the Speaker recorded that the petitioners have failed to establish locus standi to maintain the petitions, citing that the petitions were non-compliant with Rule 3(1)(a) of the Members of Telangana Legislative Assembly (Disqualification on Ground of Defection) Rules, 1986.