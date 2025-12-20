Praja Vani a revolutionary programme launched by Congress govt, says Telangana Dy CM Bhatti

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday described Praja Vani as a revolutionary programme being organised only in Telangana.

Presiding over an event organised at the Jyotirao Phule Praja Bhavan marking the second anniversary of Praja Vani, he explained that the programme was launched after a collective decision taken by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his Cabinet colleagues, reaffirming that “government and governance were meant solely for the people”.

“Receiving applications every Tuesday and Friday to listen to public grievances and successfully resolving 74 per cent of the issues is a remarkable achievement,” he said.

“Merely launching Praja Vani was not enough, and that achieving a 74 per cent success rate would not have been possible without the committed efforts of the officials and staff,” he said and added the other pending issues too would be resolved in due course.

He appreciated the initiative of setting up special software facilities at both the state and district levels, with the support of the Centre for Good Governance, to effectively resolve public grievances.

He called upon the people to come forward without any fear to share their problems at Praja Vani.