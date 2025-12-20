Telangana assembly session soon to discuss local body polls, SIR

HYDERABAD: The state government is believed to be contemplating convening a legislature session by the end of this month or early January to take up “special issues”, including the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
According to official sources, the main focus of the proposed session will be on the Congress government’s two years in office, including a discussion on its progress and key achievements.
Politically significant matters such as the proposed SIR are also likely to figure prominently during the upcoming session.
Recently, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy indicated that the government intends to deliberate on the conduct of Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) and Zilla Praja Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) elections in the Assembly.
He had also remarked that the discussion would help arrive at a consensus on the timing of the local body elections.
Meanwhile, the government is expecting the Election Commission of India to launch the SIR exercise in Telangana in the near future.
According to official sources, once the SIR process begins, conducting local body elections could become difficult until the revision exercise is completed.
As a result, the state would have to schedule the MPTC and ZPTC elections either before the commencement of the SIR or after its conclusion. Additionally, sources said that the Congress government is also considering passing a resolution in the state legislature opposing SIR.
It remains to be seen if the government takes up a discussion on SIR before or after its rollout in Telangana.
During the session, the government may also introduce a bill to amend the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Act, 1955 in accordance with the recent move to merge of several wards into the corporation.