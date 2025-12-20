Telangana assembly session soon to discuss local body polls, SIR

HYDERABAD: The state government is believed to be contemplating convening a legislature session by the end of this month or early January to take up “special issues”, including the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

According to official sources, the main focus of the proposed session will be on the Congress government’s two years in office, including a discussion on its progress and key achievements.

Politically significant matters such as the proposed SIR are also likely to figure prominently during the upcoming session.

Recently, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy indicated that the government intends to deliberate on the conduct of Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) and Zilla Praja Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) elections in the Assembly.

He had also remarked that the discussion would help arrive at a consensus on the timing of the local body elections.