Telangana to bring Karnataka-style hate speech law in Budget session

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government will introduce a law against hate speech on the lines of the legislation recently enacted in Karnataka during the forthcoming Budget session, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced on Saturday.

Speaking at the government-organised Christmas celebrations at LB Stadium, Revanth said the proposed legislation would provide for action against individuals making derogatory or disparaging remarks against any religion. He said the state would study the Karnataka Act and bring in a similar law tailored to Telangana’s specific requirements, underlining the government’s commitment to governance that respects all faiths while maintaining public order.

Revanth highlighted the significance of December for both Christians and Telangana, noting that the month marks the birth of Jesus Christ and also recalls the December 2009 announcement on the formation of Telangana. He pointed out that Sonia Gandhi was also born in December and said that despite the Congress paying a political price in undivided Andhra Pradesh for the creation of Telangana, she stood firm on her decision. He added that the Congress came to power in Telangana in December 2023.

Referring to governance, the Chief Minister said his government drew inspiration from the teachings of Jesus Christ, particularly the principles of love and peace. He said that even though some sections attempted to create disturbances, the state government was working consistently to ensure peace and communal harmony.

Revanth also acknowledged the contribution of Christian missionaries in the fields of education and healthcare, saying their work had benefited people across communities.

Outlining welfare initiatives, he said women in Telangana had saved around Rs 8,500 crore under the free bus travel scheme. He listed other programmes being implemented by the government, including the Indiramma housing scheme, distribution of superfine rice to the poor, interest-free loans to self-help groups, a Rs 500 bonus per quintal of paddy, and free electricity up to 200 units for eligible households.