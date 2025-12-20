Vigilance raids expose irregularities at cotton procurement centres in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) department officials, who conducted surprise inspections over three days across the state at cotton purchasing centres, found several irregularities in procurement, including improper weighing machines and the absence of scientific instruments to measure staple length and micronaire values. Micronaire is a measure of fibre fineness and maturity, a crucial quality parameter for the textile industry.

The surprise inspections were conducted from December 16, targeting cotton procurement centres and ginning mills across the state. The operation was carried out in coordination with the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI), Legal Metrology and Agriculture Marketing departments to ensure that farmers receive the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and to eliminate irregularities in the procurement process.

Over 65 ginning mills and procurement centres were inspected across major cotton-growing districts, including Adilabad, Khammam, Nalgonda, Warangal, Vikarabad, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Nagarkurnool and Narayanpet. V&E officials verified weighbridge certifications, moisture meters, CCTV surveillance with 15- to 120-day data backup, fire safety licences and the implementation of the Kapas Kisan App.

After detecting several loopholes, the V&E officials registered cases under the Legal Metrology Act for violations. These included cases against cotton mills in Yadadri-Bhongir (Mothkur) and Nalgonda (Chinthapally) for using substandard or unsealed weighbridges. Cases were also booked in Sangareddy district against mills that failed to maintain standard 20 kg test weights. A fine of Rs 85,000 was imposed on a mill in Rangareddy district for weighbridge variations.

Officials observed a critical lack of scientific instruments at mills to measure staple length and micronaire values in real time. Samples were drawn from cotton heaps in several mills, including those in Warangal and the erstwhile Mahbubnagar region.