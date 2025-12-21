CI suspended over custodial death of Dalit youth in Telangana

SURYAPET: Kodad rural Circle Inspector Pratap Lingam was suspended on Friday while Chilkur Sub-Inspector Suresh Reddy was attached to the SP office for their alleged negligence in ensuring timely medical treatment to a Dalit youth, Karla Rajesh, an accused in the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) scam.

The action comes in the wake of demand from the parents of Rajesh and Dalit organisations for stringent action against the police officials.

The police claimed Rajesh had respiratory issues and died during treatment in Gandhi Hospital, Hyderabad.

However, the parents and relatives of the victim alleged that he was arrested on November 4 and subjected to third degree torture in the custody resulting in his death on November 16.

MRPS leader Manda Krishna Madiga even led a protest alleging that the youth died due to police torture and demanded an ex gratia of Rs 50 lakh.