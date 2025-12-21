CM Revanth questions MLAs over panchayat poll shortcomings

HYDERABAD: With the Congress gearing up for the upcoming MPTC and ZPTC elections to be held on party symbols, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is learnt to have expressed strong displeasure over the performance of nearly 18 Congress MLAs and constituency in-charges, holding them responsible for avoidable setbacks in certain pockets during the recently concluded Gram Panchayat elections.

During a virtual review meeting held on Saturday to assess the Gram Panchayat poll results, the chief minister, TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud and AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan reviewed the party’s overall performance and flagged internal shortcomings.

Sources said the leadership acknowledged the party’s broad success but pointed out that better coordination could have helped secure more seats in several constituencies.

The meeting reportedly took a stern turn as coordination failures in a few areas were highlighted.

MLAs whose performance came under scrutiny were asked to correct their approach, adhere strictly to the party framework and improve coordination ahead of the forthcoming local body elections, including the MPTC and ZPTC polls.