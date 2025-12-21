Devotees protest as foresters mark territory in Telangana

JAGTIAL: Tension prevailed for some time at the Lord Anjaneya Swamy temple at Kondagattu in Malyala mandal after forest officials carried out fresh land markings, stating that parts of the temple’s associated structures fall within reserve forest limits. This led to protests by Hindu organisations and local residents.

On Saturday, Yagandla Laxminarayana, Mudiganti Raji Reddy and Bobbili Venkata Swamy Yadav staged a protest atop the hillock, demanding that the markings be removed immediately. VHP leader Vutukuri Radhakrishna Reddy and party members extended support. The protesters warned of intensified agitation if the markings were not withdrawn.

The Lord Anjaneya Swamy temple complex is spread over about 22 acres, with another 363.22 acres recorded in the temple’s name. The surrounding hillocks include nearly 360 hectares of forest land, which forest officials have claimed in earlier instances.

Around eight months ago, forest authorities attempted to put up fencing under the proposed Kondagattu Urban Park project and near the Y junction, citing forest ownership. The Endowments department objected, maintaining that the land belonged to the temple, following which the move was stopped.