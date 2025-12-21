Education is weapon against inequality: Dy CM Mallu Bhatti

HYDERABAD: Stating that education is the most powerful weapon to eradicate social inequalities, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Saturday said the government’s aim is to provide education that blends skills with human values.

During the golden jubilee celebrations of the Loyola Educational Institute in Hyderabad, the deputy chief minister addressed the gathering.

He stated that the government is establishing Young India Integrated Residential Schools to eliminate social inequalities. These schools will allow students from all sections of society to study together at international standards.

He also mentioned that progress is being made rapidly on the Skill University in Bharat Future City.

Vikramarka said the state government is also transforming 100 ITIs across Telangana into advanced technology centres, which will not only generate employment opportunities for youth but also contribute to the growth of the state’s GDP.

Referring to the phrase ‘Capital + Innovation = Productivity’, he said he had not imagined that the single line would resonate so widely across society.

“After the Telangana Rising Global Summit, many from industry, academia and government contacted him and said that equation stayed with us. Some agreed with it, some questioned it, but most importantly, the new productivity formula sparked fresh thinking across sectors. When an idea moves beyond the stage and enters public discussion, it can be understood that it has truly served its purpose,” he said.

As Telangana invests heavily in infrastructure, energy and urban development, the deputy chief minister said the next major transformation would not come from concrete alone, but from classrooms, laboratories, workshops and ideas.