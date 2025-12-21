From Telangana village to global AI leader, Jayachander Reddy uses technology to bridge healthcare gaps

NALGONDA: From a small village in Nalgonda district to the cutting edge of global Artificial Intelligence, Jayachander Reddy Kandakatla’s journey bridges worlds that rarely meet. Now a Senior MLOps Engineer at Ford Motor Credit Company in the US and a recipient of multiple international technology awards, Jayachander has turned his expertise towards a deeply personal mission — using AI to make complex healthcare information accessible to rural families back home in Telangana.

A native of Madha Yedavelly in Narketpally mandal, Jayachander has applied AI to local needs through HealthNeem, an AI-powered health literacy platform that translates and simplifies medical reports into regional languages, including Telugu. Launched five months ago, the platform has processed over one million events and recorded more than 353,000 views, helping families make informed healthcare decisions.

His professional standing was further reinforced with his induction into IEEE-HKN, the selective honour society of the IEEE, whose members include figures such as Larry Page and several NASA astronauts. A specialist in GovernanceOps, he works to ensure that corporate AI systems are safe, fair and legally compliant.

Reflecting on his journey, Jayachander says his goal was to use global technologies to solve local problems. He dedicated the recognition to his parents and to Madha Yedavelly, which he described as the foundation of his success.