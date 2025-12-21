Groundwork for Budget 2026-2027 starts in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The state government has begun the process of preparing the Budget for 2026–27, with the Finance department directing all departments to submit their budget estimates by January 6. Principal Secretary, Finance department, Sandeep Kumar Sultania issued orders to this effect on Saturday.

The orders instructed heads of departments to avoid speculative estimations and over- or under-projections, stating that estimates must strictly reflect actual requirements.

Stating that the government is keen on tapping more grants from the Centre, the Finance department asked all Special Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and Secretaries to identify relevant Centrally Sponsored Schemes that can be implemented in the state. Departments were directed to furnish details of tentative allocations from the Government of India under each scheme, along with the state’s matching share requirement, in the prescribed proforma.

The orders also directed all departments to submit details of outstanding loans as on December 31. It was made clear that departments failing to submit the required information within the stipulated time and format would not be allocated budgetary support and would be held responsible for the consequences of non-funding of any scheme.