Indiramma housing approval error leaves beneficiary stranded mid-construction in Telangana

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA : A beneficiary of the Indiramma Housing Scheme has been left distressed after an alleged miscommunication by authorities dashed her hopes midway through house construction at Mustafa Nagar in Gambhiraopet mandal.

The beneficiary, Banda Balamani, was initially issued official proceedings approving the construction of an Indiramma house. Acting on the approval, she mortgaged her gold and obtained a bank loan, following which she began construction on her own land in June this year. The construction has progressed up to the second-level wall stage.

However, when Balamani approached housing authorities to claim first-phase bills, officials reportedly remained unresponsive and later rejected her request, stating that the approval proceedings had been issued erroneously.

According to officials, the approval order was allegedly meant for another beneficiary with the same name but was mistakenly handed over to Banda Balamani. Authorities subsequently admitted to the error and refused to process her bills.

“Based on the approval proceedings, I started construction on my own land. Now they are changing their version. I spent money after mortgaging my gold with the bank,” Balamani said, appealing for justice.

When contacted, housing authorities acknowledged the mistake and expressed their inability to rectify it. Balamani has now appealed to the District Collector through the media, requesting that her case be considered on humanitarian grounds and that an Indiramma house be sanctioned in her favour.

Responding to the issue, In-charge District Collector Garima Agarwal said the matter had not come to her notice so far. She assured that she would look into the issue.