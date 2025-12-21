K Chandrasekhar Rao to chair key BRS meet

HYDERABAD: The Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) Legislative Party and Executive Committee will meet on Sunday under the leadership of party president K Chandrasekhar Rao at the party headquarters in Hyderabad. KCR arrived in the city on Saturday from his Erravelli farmhouse and reached his residence at Nandinagar.

According to sources, the meeting is expected to focus on irrigation projects proposed by AP government and what the party sees as the Congress government’s failure to safeguard Telangana’s interests. KCR is likely to brief party leaders on the proposed projects and spell out the BRS strategy in response to the Telangana government’s approach, while also stressing the need for another agitation to protect the irrigation rights.

KCR is also expected to issue directions on organisational strengthening and outline the party’s future course of action. The agenda may include a review of the recent sarpanch election results, along with deliberations on the upcoming MPTC, ZPTC and municipal elections.