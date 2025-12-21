Legislation against hate speech soon, promises CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: The state government would bring a law against hate speech, on the lines of the legislation recently enacted in Karnataka, during the forthcoming Budget session, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced on Saturday.

Speaking at the government-organised Christmas celebrations at LB Stadium, Revanth said the proposed Act would provide for action against individuals making derogatory or disparaging remarks against any religion. He said his government was committed to governance that respects all faiths while maintaining public order. The state would study the Karnataka legislation and introduce a similar law tailored to Telangana’s requirements.

Revanth spoke about the importance of December for both Christians and Telangana. He said the month marked the birth of Christ and the announcement on the formation of Telangana was made in December 2009. “Also, Sonia Gandhi was born in December. Although the Congress paid a political price in Andhra Pradesh for the formation of Telangana, she stood by her decision,” he said, recalling that the Congress came to power in the state in December 2023.

Referring to governance, Revanth said the government drew guidance from the teachings of Jesus Christ, particularly those centred on love and peace. He said that despite attempts by some sections to create disturbances, the state government was working to ensure peace and communal harmony.

He acknowledged the contribution of Christian missionaries in the fields of education and healthcare.

Outlining welfare initiatives, Revanth said women in the state had saved Rs 8,500 crore under the free bus travel scheme. He listed other programmes being implemented by the state government, including Indiramma housing, distribution of superfine rice to the poor, interest-free loans to SHGs, a Rs 500 bonus per quintal of paddy, and up to 200 units free electricity.