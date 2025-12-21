Material progress must be balanced with inner well-being: President Murmu

HYDERABAD: As the world navigates rapid change and mounting challenges, the need to balance material progress with inner well-being has never been greater, President Droupadi Murmu said on Saturday, underscoring the enduring relevance of India’s spiritual heritage.

Speaking at the conference on Timeless Wisdom of Bharat: Pathways of Peace and Progress, organised by Brahma Kumaris Shanti Sarovar to mark its 21st anniversary in Hyderabad, the President said the global community is grappling with mental health concerns, social conflicts, ecological imbalance and the erosion of human values. In this context, she said, the conference theme was especially relevant, as material development alone cannot ensure happiness or peace.

Murmu emphasised that inner stability, emotional intelligence and a value-based approach are essential for meaningful progress. Drawing from India’s ancient sage tradition, she said the principles of truth, non-violence and peaceful coexistence offer solutions to the world’s mental, moral and environmental crises. The confluence of modernity and spirituality, she added, is the greatest strength of Indian civilisation.

Referring to the idea of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam—the world as one family—the President said it remains central to achieving global peace today. She noted that spirituality provides a strong foundation for social unity and national progress, as individuals rooted in moral values and self-discipline naturally promote tolerance, cooperation and responsible conduct in society.

Such spiritually conscious individuals, she said, remain aware of their duties and actively contribute to positive social change and nation-building. Praising the Brahma Kumaris organisation, Murmu said it has played a significant role in strengthening the moral and emotional fabric of society by fostering peace and positivity, thereby making a meaningful contribution to the nation’s progress.